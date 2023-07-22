Recently, I discovered a serious problem with overcrowding at the county jail. The general discussion was about issues facing our local governments. Everyone was trying to address issues from a management perspective.

If I were on the board of directors and the local government was profit centered, I would vote to prepare a bankruptcy filing.

All governments must consider themselves part of the services industry. They have no product to sell and substantial services their users expect them to provide. Like accountants or massage therapists, they could charge for each service rendered. Does your street need paving? Pay for it. Is someone breaking into your house? Pay for someone to come and apprehend the criminal. If the criminal must be apprehended? The government would have to bill by the hour plus overhead.

Governments are essentially expected to run a not-for-profit business. They must account for every dime they spend and can only spend what their bosses, the voters, authorize. Additionally, they must constantly ask voters to allow them to require all residents to dip their hands into their pockets and pay for services they may not need before anyone receives the service. They can’t even establish Kickstarter and fund the start-up costs.

Historically, able warriors established governments by force and collected revenue at the point of a gun. The amount of revenue collected depended, in practical terms, on how much a citizen had, what he needed to continue to be able to pay, and the threat of armed rebellion if enough citizens objected. Our founders were familiar enough with this history to want to avoid it at all costs.

Until late in the last century, residents of the United States agreed that taxes must be levied to give local, state, and federal governments the money needed to operate. The disagreement always centered around practical matters. Is a service, including regulation of law, needed? How much would an effective service cost? What is the fairest way of raising the money so that no one must pay more than they can afford?

The most significant problem in that system was corruption. The government paid more than they needed to for supplies and wages. Contractors delivered votes to keep incumbents in power when the government awarded contracts. Politicians proposed projects which benefited their voters but left other citizens wanting something else. Keeping an eye on corruption has historically been the job of investigative journalists.

A movement started in 1978 changed the status quo. Proposition 13, organized by two real estate developers in California, Howard Jarvis and Paul Gann, severely limited property taxes as property values rose. The reasons voters approved of it varied, and it seemed reasonable then. The idea that tax rates in all states and across the federal government were too high became political dogma to many voters.

Accepting the ‘no new taxes’ dogma became an easily used mantra during election seasons. It had multiple meanings, but those meanings collected voters into a predictable voting bloc. Those who were not true believers turned to the phrase fiscal conservatives.

As government revenue dropped, libraries had shorter hours, and state colleges raised their in-state tuition. Other taxes increased, and infrastructure like roads, wastewater treatment, and sewers lacked maintenance. Local governments faced fierce opposition from property owners to new bond issues for needed capital projects — like our new jail.

The parts of our economy based on the value of real estate soared. Profits were less burdened by taxes on assessed value. They could fund further investments in property or business interests. The U.S. has joined the nations whose economies are like those of Europe that most of our ancestors came here to escape. Ownership of our wealth has centered on fewer individuals over time.

There is no simple solution to the problem of underfunded government services. The numbers attached to the dollars currently spent are daunting enough. However, we must abandon the current dogma. We must insist on effective governance and adequately fund it creatively — without using bake-sale cupcakes.