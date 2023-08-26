Dorothy Moon, the chair of the Republican Party in Idaho, writes well and her column in the Times-News on Aug. 19 was concise and easy to understand. It was also an excellent example of disinformation.

I need to define my terms to be precise. When anyone tries to convey an idea to someone, what they are saying can be objective (actual and unbiased) truth. It can be misinformation because the person was told it is the truth. Further, disinformation can be deliberately deceptive to direct thought away from reality.

Ms. Moon’s headline, “It’s supposed to be one person, one vote,” is deceptive because it infers that ‘something’ is not what it should be. That ‘something’ is the proposed ballot initiative to change how Idaho chooses its candidates to run against each other in the general election. No word, sentence, or paragraph in the proposed legislative language allows anyone to vote more than once or denies the vote to any citizen registered to vote.

Her next paragraph states that the initiative would sideline political parties. There is no suggestion that the legislation prohibits a candidate from indicating which political party he feels comfortable aligning with. According to the bylaws that govern, a political party may select the person to use their brand name when running for office. There is no change, except that the field of candidates who may ask to be part of the general election can be more extensive.

Her last sentence of the paragraph implies that the referendum will sacrifice election security by adopting a complicated voting mechanism imported from California. In fact, only Maine and Alaska currently use the ranked choice voting tabulation process for statewide voting. Only those who lost complained about it. The security of counting the votes cast and tabulated will not suffer.

The third paragraph states that the attorney general’s description was accurate and implies that Reclaim Idaho should not have challenged it. She then mentions three assertions in the legal brief, but not in the proposed legislation, that the court disagreed with. She did not note that the State Supreme Court ordered the attorney general to rewrite the description of the initiative.

Quote The leadership of the current Republican corporate entity has decided that 'taking America back' involves overwhelming domination of governance by their carefully vetted elected officials.

Calling this initiative a pernicious plot is standard political hyperbole. Still, Moon goes back to disinformation when she states that it takes away the ability to vote for conservative candidates and the right to nominate the voter’s choice of candidates.

Nope, the voter can still select any conservative candidate on the ballot, and any citizen can gather the support to nominate a candidate.

Suppose you sign the petition to place the initiative on the general election ballot. In that case, you only ask for statewide voter approval on an innovative way to select candidates to run for election and how the counties count votes for these candidates. Moon is concerned because the power of a political party to be the gatekeeper of an elected office will weaken.

The leadership of the current Republican corporate entity has decided that “taking America back” involves overwhelming domination of governance by their carefully vetted elected officials. They recently sanctioned the current governor because he does not meet the quality-control measures of their Republican brand. Any traditional registered members of the party who, if they financially invest in its efforts, could be considered stockholders can only hope to replace the executives at the top if they want to change the characteristics of their brand.

If the voters in Idaho decide to change their primary system, traditional political parties will still have their function. What will change is that I could establish the Linda Party and place my name or chosen candidate on the ballot. Yes, so could the Communist Party or the Libertarian Party. The voters then decide which of the candidates presents the best reasons to vote for them.

Party rule will weaken while lawmakers must consider the preferences of the electorate. Our representative democracy favors just and fair governance over the accumulation of power in the hands of the few leaders of a political party.

I understand Moon’s dismay that her strategy for one-party rule could fail, but I don’t see it this way. Disinformation might sell her point of view, but it will leave most Idahoans at the mercy of the winners of a party power struggle.