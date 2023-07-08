Those of you who read this column may be surprised that I agree with the majority opinion of the Supreme Court about the constitutionality of affirmative action used in university admission decisions. I agree with the opinion because it addresses current conditions. I'm not at all convinced that affirmative action was never needed.

Universities require a wide range of thought throughout their academic departments. However, students deciding to attend a learning institution after high school may only want to concentrate on occupational knowledge and are not interested in traditional university education.

Universities, in general, especially distinguished universities, intend to provide a learning experience beyond occupational preparation. They are the beginning of adult social and professional networks. They provide exposure to thought processes developed by individuals from dissimilar backgrounds. These backgrounds have produced distinct ways of doing things and thinking about navigating the world. Education has valued diversity since the 1700s and the Age of Reason.

After World War II's civilian and military mobilization, America's population recognized that there was no reason for many of the exclusions that had been normal in past generations. As the civil rights movement gained legitimacy, we recognized that people of color were intentionally denied access to education, employment, and real estate because their skin color was identified as proving their lack of worth.

Our religious heritage compelled us to repair that mistake, and we instituted affirmative action in the three affected spheres. In the beginning, Caucasian individuals were sometimes extremely unhappy to find more competition for a school admission, a job, or a piece of real estate than expected. They had never been a part of the negative actions taken. They had not participated in the thinking that recognized a wrong and sought to repair it. Their plans were upset, and they chose to resent it. Repaying a wrong comes at a cost.

The landscape has changed in the 60 years since President John Kennedy issued an executive order requiring affirmative action in employment. We are much better at evaluating requirements to gain advantageous placement in education, employment, and access to housing financing. Individuals gain access by meeting published criteria. The legal system identifies and prosecutes negative bias.

At this point, it is crucial to recognize that the Supreme Court did not say it was permissible to return to the past exclusions based on race. The dissent seems to center around the fear that white supremacy and social Darwinism will become acceptable. It is appropriate to quote the Bible, John 8:11, where Jesus says, "Go and sin no more."

Affirmative action righted one wrong. We now need to address current inequalities.

The wrong of our time is more challenging to address than racism because it is difficult to identify. We have a problem with ensuring equal opportunity to the access denied because of a lack of economic resources and social standing. Skin color is identifiable immediately. It is part of the checkmark placed in the column ethnic origin. Limited economic resources or perceived lower class is invisible at first glance.

The book, "Dream Hoarders" by Richard Reeves, is an excellent reference to part of this problem. Suppose we continue to concentrate on skin color as the basis for disadvantage. In that case, we allow those who hoard access to social, political, and economic influence or privilege to continue unabated. It is not only an American problem. It is one of the defining issues worldwide.

The Supreme Court, no matter the political leaning ascribed to the justices in the majority, issued a liberal opinion. They are not saying to move away from the historical lessons of the past. They are saying it's time to move away from the solutions of the past. It is time to consider different threats to equal access, and the court cannot consider them until our citizens, through congressional action, propose laws and regulations addressing them.

The laws of supply and demand limit access. More individuals seek highly valued opportunities than are available. The solutions are to provide superior economic and educational opportunities. That requires a reallocation of money spent. Do we have the unified moral will to accomplish it?