Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, was the victim of a malicious attempt at disinformation this week. The mailer, sent by Citizens Alliance for Idaho, deliberately used “facts” unrelated to her influence on Idaho’s legislation. The two issues concerning Idaho are a voter guide and fair elections. It was all tied up in a bow accusing her of misallocating taxpayer money, otherwise known as government revenue.

Despite sharing the same first name, Hartgen and I are far from agreement on tax policy and the scope of government responsibility. However, this mailer was nothing but propaganda of the worst sort.

Political advertising is always a mixed bag, but it usually makes excessive promises of what a political figure can or didn’t do while in office. Three decades ago, the popular word for it was “spin.” The statements made could reasonably be considered a matter of perspective. This mailer stated that Hartgen supported over $4.5B in wasteful spending. Most of the expenditure referred to the federal budget allocation.

Propaganda has a range of meanings, from spreading the faith to turning political will in dangerous and harmful directions. This mailer intended to say Hartgen is not a fiscal conservative, which is undoubtedly false. A web search now brings up Citizens Alliance for Idaho 2024, but the webpage features those who signed their pledge for the 2022 election.

The pledge of things they are for sounds harmless and inoffensive. They are: Vote to support our protected right to self-defense; Vote to support individual medical freedom and privacy; Vote to support election integrity; Vote to support expanding education freedom; and Vote to support our protected right to due process.

I would certainly support those things — except.

They are all code phrases that mean specific actions which have, according to current political polling, minority support. Self-defense includes the stand-your-ground laws, which have had horrific headlines recently, and ownership of assault-type weapons. Medical freedom and privacy refer to vaccination and masking. It is anti-public health regulations. It does not apply to a woman’s right to seek reproductive medical care to prevent or terminate a problem pregnancy.

Voting to support election integrity means disenfranchising voters unlikely to support the current Idaho Republican Party and organizations like the Citizens Alliance for Idaho.

Expanding education freedom means publicly funded private schools that intentionally promote religion and omit standard science and social science curricula. To this group, freedom does not expand individual rights. Freedom means lawfully allowing policies they agree with and restricting those they don’t.

Protecting the right to due process puzzles me. I’m not aware of a movement to remove it from any Constitution. However, in practice, it seems to mean the right to individually decide which laws should be obeyed and which should be broken because they are somehow unjust.

The items Hartgen is supposed to vote against are not as coded, but they are certainly anti-governance. They strip away actions that are the basis of forming any government. They are: Vote to suppress the speech of citizens or their ability to assemble peacefully; Support executive government lockdowns of businesses, churches, and nonprofit organizations; vote for any tax or fee increase; Vote for any budget or spending bill that expands government, Vote to give any new power to the federal government.

Most of us want to regulate where and when our fellow citizens peacefully assemble. For instance, they can’t show up in my front yard without warning me, so I can choose to allow it. If a majority wants to increase taxes or regulate something, they can unless it substantially harms the minority. In that case, laws can include exceptions.

While the Postal Service can use the revenue, mailers like these spread disinformation. Every day brings genuine challenges. We need to tackle them with practical solutions. Sweeping innuendo obscures the facts and discourages collaboration. It is easy to construct false situations where actions we want seem to appear credible. Only truth moves us forward. Disinformation about a competent legislator or any public official unnecessarily discourages united effort.

Disinformation is worse than misinformation. It uses a fallacy to create a strawman to rally against. We are easily convinced to oppose a common enemy. It should be a crime to fabricate an enemy to gain political power.