In 2011, Arizona, followed by seven other states, created what is categorized as the Education Savings Account (ESA).

We must first dispel the thought that this is something like a college savings plan. ESAs are not a savings plan, which is why most states have used names that do not imply it is a savings account.

These accounts, rather, set up an alternative choice for parents to utilize a portion of state funds provided to public schools to design an education plan that best meets the needs of their family. There are generally two ways the funds are used: Tuition for private schools, or a personalized education plan allowing parents to utilize online, local education options, private curriculum, customized micro schools/pods, therapy support, religious teaching, and parental involvement in the selection of curriculum.

The ESA funds are not disbursed to the family but held in a digital portal on their behalf. Distributions are made directly to approved providers of educational services.

Just this year, Utah and Iowa passed laws creating their version of an ESA, but with universal choice. Universal choice puts minimal restrictions on who qualifies. No income test or prior public school attendance requirements.

In 2022, the Hope and Opportunity Scholarship (ESA) was considered in the Idaho House Education Committee. It was held in committee by an 8-7 vote.

I was the deciding vote to hold it in committee. As the chairman, I had the authority to not allow the bill to be introduced or get a public hearing.

While public support has been growing, I did not feel the 2022 version was ready. I pledged to the sponsors and supporters of expanded school choice that I would work on a version that could advance, without having the adverse impacts on Idaho public school funding. Recognizing there are strong feelings about ESAs on both sides, I have worked toward an approach that would provide some sideboards, without an unlimited state budget need.

The proposal would have features to control fiscal impact through specific legislative appropriation. This allows for a steady growth, but not a sudden funding of every non-public school student. There will be priority to lower-income families to gain access to both private schools and personalized student education plans.

The education culture we have now provides choice to families who can afford private schools, but leaves behind other families. This is especially important to families who would prefer to have their religious faith included in daily studies.

The plan we offered for consideration is available to kindergarten-age children and students who have been a public school student during the prior year. Much of the funding is already in the state budget, as the students leaving a public school are already funded. The amount of funding available for the students’ account would be 80% of the state share of public-school funding, with 20% remaining with the local schools.

The time is right for this.

Our state population growth is leading the nation and our student enrollments are following this trend.

Property taxes are impacted by the demands for more schools and deferred maintenance costs require more property taxes.

Our state revenues are growing at record paces and the legislature recently committed an additional $330 million to public education.

The ESA can be funded without a reduction in our ongoing commitment to our public schools. I am committed to our public schools. I am also committed to considering all of our citizens’ needs by providing choices that have historically been reserved for our higher-income families.

It is my hope these thoughts will help you understand the questions we are facing and some of the challenges to make a decision that will have unanimous support.