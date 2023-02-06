It is rare for Idaho Republicans to split their vote on the chair of the Republican National Committee. It is rare to elect a national GOP chair to a fourth term. And it is even more rare for the current Idaho GOP chair to endorse the moderate pro-LGBTQ+ candidate in a three-way race against a traditional conservative frontrunner and an ultra-right alternative.

But that’s what happened when Idaho’s three RNC members recently gathered at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California. Idaho National Committeeman Damond Watkins, of Idaho Falls, and National Committeewoman Cindy Siddoway, of Terreton, voted to reelect Ronna McDaniel to her fourth term.

If McDaniel serves until the next election, she will be the first eight-year chair of the Republican Party in over a century.

More surprising is that one of their votes was offset by newly installed State Chair Dorothy Moon, who supported San Francisco civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon, siding with former Idaho GOP Chair Steve Yates. Governing Magazine described Dhillon as “a new face in the GOP,” a non-male, non-white, non-Christian former director of the San Francisco ACLU.

Dhillon drew national attention when she successfully fielded a number of gay and transgender Republican candidates for office in San Francisco. She told KQED that Bay Area voters should look at the Republican slate and see themselves represented.

“I also don’t think the government should be taking a position on promoting particular religious values,” Dhillon had added. “I think that the idea that a social contract between a pair of consenting adults should be governed by religious themes and religious concerns ... is anathema to a secular society such as we have.”

Dhillon’s challenge to McDaniel failed but some of her messages resonated with prominent Republicans. Her sharpest critique was McDaniel’s poor performance in reaching out to historically disadvantaged communities: Black and Hispanic people, immigrant families and other minorities. This failure, according to Dhillon, contributed to Republicans' lackluster and narrow wins in the 2022 midterms.

Moon’s own rhetoric in Idaho offers little to explain why she would be attracted to Dhillon’s call for “a bigger tent.” But she wasn’t half-hearted in her endorsement. She reportedly sported “Harmeet Dhillon for RNC Chair” campaign tokens, and before the vote, delivered a stinging rebuke of McDaniel for “interfering in Idaho’s internal party operations.”

This “interference” is likely the national chair’s condemnation of Moon’s decision to allow a public “doxxing” of the movements, residence, schools and living arrangements of an RNC member’s wife and children.

It also surprises that Moon did not support the other candidate in the race, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who came in a distant third but was clearly the favorite of the hard-right, pro-Trump “election integrity” crowd.

Moon’s failure to vote for Lindell must have disappointed the My Pillow executive. The Nevada Independent reports it was Lindell’s backing that started the America First Secretary of State Coalition, a nationwide effort to hand-pick top state election officers. Among the coalition’s first endorsements was “Dorothy Moon for Idaho Secretary of State.”

Moon took one more surprising action while in California. She backed a resolution calling out and condemning Nick Fuentes for being a “white supremacist.” That contrasts with former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who claimed not knowing Fuentes was a white supremacist.

Could Moon’s votes at the Dana Point RNC meeting be a sign her civil rights stance is improving? Pessimists doubt it. Moon’s husband, Dar, still sits on the board of one of the last organizations in America still opposing federal enforcement of civil rights.

But optimistic Idaho Republicans are ready to take any change as a sign of hope.