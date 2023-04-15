My wonderful Japanese friend and language tutor gave me a bit of wisdom. She paraphrased a Japanese saying, “Anything you worry about never happens.” At the time, I was fretting about the possibility of aircraft accidents and my husband.

Since then, I have noted other times when the saying applies. It is often because a short worry often leads to prevention.

For instance, I am obsessive about buying insurance. I even sold life and casualty insurance in California. Yes, insurance costs money we could spend on other things, but if I don’t have to collect, the preparation has prevented the need. The family boat doesn’t sink in an economic storm if I collect.

Some events are unforeseen, but they cause us to regroup in the aftermath. Murphy’s law, “If anything can go wrong, it will,” also applies too often. Fortunately, some individuals are paid to worry about these events for us.

A well-run business continually monitors the risks surrounding its industry and its employees. Insurance companies employ risk analysis to inform the actuaries who set premiums. Scientists and engineers study plate tectonics, volcanology, meteorology, epidemiology, ecology, and their associated sub-specialties to predict population calamities.

When the hired worriers report their findings, eager problem solvers jump in to prevent or prepare for large and small disasters and crises. However, the solutions always have a price, and, like those who refuse to buy enough insurance to cover their personal risks, the public prefers to evade the costs.

Unlike the benefits of pleasure or increased status, the cost-to-benefit correlation, in this case, impacts our lives. We no longer pray to idols representing Gods to prevent a natural disaster. We have solid medical science that heals our bodies when we use it. A doctor does not bleed us to rid the body of ill humors. When our blood is taken, it is diagnosed or given to another person who benefits from it.

Modern societies take past advances in public health and disaster management for granted, but they resist being inconvenienced by further thinking. Living in a flood plain is risky, but residents rarely take out flood insurance unless a mortgage lender requires it. Victims of recent tornadoes huddle in bathtubs instead of building tornado-proof shelters. Housing in hurricane-prone areas is not wind resistant or floodproof when built near a coast.

For years, vaccines have protected us from grave illnesses. Then, a discredited researcher influenced the public to reject them as harmful. Our country has not experienced the ravages of war since 1865, but militias are preparing to launch a civil war across the country.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic stressed medical systems and public health agencies worldwide to a breaking point. The trauma still lingers. Disinformation and misinformation produced more variants and spread faster than the virus. World leaders recognized the risk but didn’t want to pay a political price for using the best past practices until science could give more answers. Parts of the public wanted to ignore the efforts to collect accurate data and wanted to believe the whole crisis was a hoax.

The thousand tiny cuts to our trust in problem-solvers have done incalculable harm. We are each more vulnerable because public health officials, first responders, medical providers, disaster response teams, and caring volunteers are discouraged. We have never lived without them, so it is hard to imagine the effect of their departure from the field. In the short term, they are still here. However, the future is much less certain.

We are wise when we scrutinize alarmists. From fundraising to propaganda, they often are feathering a nest. However, we must separate them from the problem-solvers and the risk analysts soliciting new problem solvers.

New risks emerge constantly, but if no one looks for them or plans for them, how can we possibly deal with them? Optimism does not require us to ignore negative reality. Optimism is the belief that we, along with others, can always find ways to persevere. We need to work for and expect the best, but we prepare for the worst.