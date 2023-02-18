Polling indicates Americans are still worried about inflation, and they believe the Biden Administration is not doing enough to control it. Of course, they could freeze prices, or set prices. They could mandate that all employers give a raise equal to inflation. Today. They could subsidize production or declare a sales tax holiday.

These actions might not be popular, because we don’t want too much control over our lives.

Our citizens, given the right by our Constitution, begin to complain as soon as they become aware of what’s going on. They are looking for fast and decisive action that leaves no ongoing concern. If the situation seems dire enough, we emphatically declare the need to nuke ‘em into the Stone age — usually privately, with friends who recognize our frustration and use of hyperbole.

Psychologically, it is our inner child frustrated with the all-powerful adult who cannot make the bad thing go away.

In many cases, our national problems blindside the president and Congress alike. The waters are unchartered, and everyone is seeking answers. There’s a pause, then there is debate and disagreement. When action follows, the opposition proceeds to try and find an “I told you so.”

All work, all service, and all effort have its satisfactions and its hardships. Politicians are no different than us. No one can please all the people all of the time, and sometimes the answers to our problems take a while to achieve.

Since we choose to elect our public officials, we also choose the standards for judging their performance. Like every employer, we expect our public servants to live up to the impression we formed when we interviewed them. Like every employee ever known, politicians will have strengths and weaknesses we didn’t see in the hiring phase.

Unlike the usual employee, politicians have the right to control the employer. It is an uncomfortable truth for many of us. It’s ok to control anyone but me and those like me. This is why political performance reviews are difficult. Which politician will more or less do what I need and want them to do and no more?

The size of national and world population, rapid transportation, instant communication and constant migration have created new and somewhat unique challenges for governments. Other people are annoying us. Moreover, they are making us feel like strangers in our own communities and cultures.

When we realize that, as individuals, we are unable to stop the changes from advancing upon us, we turn to government. If government cannot wave a magic wand and turn back time, can’t they at least pass laws to outlaw these new ideas and behaviors?

Following World War II, Rogers and Hammerstein produced a series of musicals that captured the disruptions of their times. "South Pacific," "The King and I", and "Oklahoma" addressed themes of changing cultures.

Later, "Fiddler on the Roof" talked about change in traditions. "A Majority of One" talked about the resentment of the Japanese after the war. Within those plots at least, the new realities were resolved, and life was better. We are still in the middle of a new historical story, and the tension is unmistakable.

Government, in the absence of God-like power, can try to legislate a return to the past. The problem is, which past? Everyone longs for their individual preferences. Laissez-faire cultural policy is the most practical, but even it must be legislated to prevent endless unresolved confrontations.

The role of all governments is to regulate our personal interactions using established standards we call law. Without a common mindset, laws will not always suit everyone.

If we think of government as our personal servant or perhaps indulgent godmother, we will never be satisfied with giving others their freedom of belief and action. However, if we start out understanding that regulation of society must allow for as much individual freedom as possible, we will begin to promote a society that favors practicality over ideology.