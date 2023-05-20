This column may sound a bit like a rant. That is because I have been standing on this soapbox for years. It’s been at the top of my list if I’m ever asked to give a TED talk.

People who work to heal mental illness are mental health practitioners. They treat people whose behaviors and mental attitudes are dis-eased. Notice the hyphen. It is a prefix with four definitions, but they all mean something is wrong. What is wrong? A person is not at ease. They are in pain, their actions bring negative consequences, or they cannot function in everyday life. They do not have good mental health.

Every human on earth has a degree of mental illness at times. Still, they also find ways to restore their mental health without seeking medication or professional advice. The modern professional practice of mental rather than physical health evolved from religious practices, and religion is still the first line of defense against mental illness.

The corruption of the rite of confession in the Catholic church by associating it with an atoning payment rightly discouraged people from the discipline, meaning an activity that promotes mental (or physical) training. I do not mean punishment.

Confession is nothing more than an examination of our behaviors measured against our moral compass. Our moral compass is the collection of behaviors we are taught as the right thing to do. Our belief in the dictates of a higher power has been and still is our primary definition of right and wrong, even if we do not associate with any established religion. When asked, most people can list behavior religions dictate. Our parents, peers, and the media have also influenced our compass.

Since Sigmund Freud, the mental health practitioner has substituted for the confessional. Our laws establish nearly the same privacy in mental health settings as in church. A comparison of mental health and religious thought convinces me that the two are complementary. At their core, both traditions help people live with themselves and each other in a state of ease.

A widespread use of the term “mental illness” has evolved to mean something derogatory. It is like calling people handicapped rather than disabled or retarded rather than mentally challenged. The reason is that mental illness defines a person forever. That is not true.

Does cancer, the flu, or a cold describe a person? The diagnosis clinically associated with mental illness only defines the collection of symptoms a person currently suffers. They can take more effort to control, like cancer, or a short time, like a cold. Dis-ease is the issue, not the worth of a person.

The anger expressed across America (and the world) suggests that we all have a degree of mental dis-ease. The root of anger, at a biological level, is fear. PTSD is a well-known diagnosis caused by a traumatic event. Since 9/11, Americans have been subject to numerous traumatic events. For school-aged children, the series of mass shootings and the active shooter drills have produced unconscious anxiety, felt whenever they encounter a fear-producing situation.

We are collectively in a vicious cycle. Violence, disturbing change, economic uncertainty, other people’s anger, and personal traumatic events keep us on edge. We have become prone to anger. Fear and anger build on each other. Unless we intervene, it cannot stop.

Even our current concern with the number of suicides is traceable to our collective fear and anger. People often say they are depressed, but few will talk about hopelessness. Suicide is caused by extreme hopelessness. Fear and hopelessness are contagious. Humans are hard-wired to overcome obstacles. When we lose the belief that we can improve things, we lose a reason to live. We need to learn the skills necessary to dispel our fear and anger.

Fortunately, we don’t need a witch doctor to cure us. Our church communities and mental health professionals have developed valuable tools to regain our mental health. When we acknowledge that everyone can suffer a mental illness, we can seek to heal it.

We must call mental dis-ease what it is, simply a treatable condition. If we work on worldwide mental health, we may all experience peace.