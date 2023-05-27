Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I hope you aren't holding your breath about the debt limit talks. Even if things are settled by the time this column is published, more will come. Those of you who believe that politics is a game like chess and play only to defeat your opponent are annoying those of us who believe politics is the skill of balancing individual interests to a reasonable end.

I want to point to our Twin Falls City Council as an example of practical, conscientious decision-making. On May 22, the council had to distribute grants from Municipal Powers Outsource Grants Program funds. The grants were submitted to the city using rigorous standards. Each organization made an oral presentation and fielded questions. When money was still available for distribution after other requests were funded, the remaining two were offered a chance to clarify their submission because they did not meet the published standards.

Any time the issue is charity, the feelings are intense. Still, the entire session was businesslike while acknowledging the importance of the outcomes. Two council members recused themselves because they were personally involved with an organization. The questions only pertained to the essential issues of how the grant will improve Twin Falls and what measurements will determine success.

The political process should look like this at every level of government. Whenever three or more people are deciding, there is a potential for uneven power to play a part. Unfortunately, too many believe force is the best tool in any situation. The difference between physical, emotional, or strategic force is in the damage inflicted, but there is always damage from forceful actions. It ranges from obliteration to resentment.

Idaho's Legislature and our nation's Congress are examples of an unhealthy political process. Hopefully, the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is the most extreme example of public harm. However, even small actions by thoughtless individuals can cut away our civic well-being.

No one should give up virtue when engaging in political activity, but the temptation is substantial. When constituents connive to urge a politician to support an action that gives them an unfair advantage, it is hard to resist when that person could negatively impact your other worthy efforts. This is the attractive rationalization that the ends justify the means.

Of course, there is the cynic who looks at politics as a game where the winner gains prestige and profit. We have learned, to our dismay, that Donald Trump is an example, I would say archetype, of that politician. He chose his words to appeal to a wide range of interests, and the hard-working people in his administration fulfilled his promises. However, he exhibited more interest in appearing forceful and widely persuasive. It looks like there will never be a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Socialism seems to mean paying attention to social responsibility to its detractors. That is not the word's original meaning, but I am guilty of being a socialist in that sense. At the same time, the word seems to convey a feeling that socialists insist that everyone should think the same. The correct term for that is totalitarianism.

I believe we are, as the Bible says, our brother's keeper. However, I acknowledge there are multiple ways to fulfill that commandment.

Our politicians must not continue supporting a government that has become an oligarchy. Citizens must hold our elected and appointed officials accountable for just and helpful governance. It appears that our nation is fighting over who should be the oligarchs when those whose profession is politics should practice mediation in service to government stability.

As individuals, we can have contentious lives. We can fear that somehow might triumphs over right. However, we should not vote for the mighty. We should vote for the skillful. We should vote for qualified politicians who will ensure domestic tranquility.