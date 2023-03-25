This week, I heard the sound of emergency vehicles coming from different directions.

I jumped to the conclusion that something important was happening. For a moment, I believed I needed to know what that important event was. My wiser mind took over and told me I could ignore that impulse, and I continued folding the laundry. Dull laundry vs. exciting incident. Temptation.

The Idaho House has once again passed a bill (HB314) to rescue us all, especially children, from temptation. You may also note that it provides an avenue for ambitious lawyers to gain billable hours and certain types of organizations to fundraise on the notion of delivering us all from evil. Yes, evidently, libraries can become dens of iniquity. The Senate is considering an amendment (S118) clarifying a wide range of venues to be watched and putting jurisdiction in district courts.

Not long ago, the cause du jour was keeping Idaho free of Sharia law. I researched it. (www.mei.edu/publications/islamic-law-shariah). Like all systems of law, it has liberal, conservative, and authoritarian interpretations. As a practical matter, Muslim governments are similar but not identical in their use of the Shariah. The alt-right took the most egregious examples of Sharia law to highlight. Many of them, not universally applied, are also designed to limit exposure to temptation. For instance head and face coverings to hide a woman’s beauty from public view.

The alt-right uses the words freedom and liberty to identify their groups and causes. Traditionally, these words have rallied citizens toward more liberal (in the sense of being open to different or new ideas) governments. Unfortunately, they are using the third meaning of the word listed in the Oxford dictionary: (freedom from) the state of not being subject to or affected by (something undesirable). They use liberty correctly: (freedom from) the state of not being subject to or affected by (something undesirable). However, they want to limit freedom’s first meaning: the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants.

The alt-right wants to support family units as the bedrock of our modern social systems, and they are not incorrect. The tribes and clans of the past were often too large to provide individual attention to the needs of children. However, they want parents to be the sole judge of a child's welfare, even if the parent lacks the skill or knowledge to make wise decisions on a matter.

At the same time, they want to legislate to a disturbingly narrow range of action for those wise decisions. Often the intent is to criminalize temptation into extinction. It didn't work with alcohol, marijuana, pornography, or gambling. Parents must allow children to understand why such things can harm them. We all need to learn the skill of resisting temptation because the unknown is always tempting. Think of Cole Porter's song, Anything Goes. One of the verses is: "In olden days, a glimpse of stockings was looked on as something shocking; now heaven knows anything goes." For most people currently, stockings aren’t even tempting, let alone shocking.

The job of laws is to bring ease of predictability to our personal and business interactions. We not only don't want to reinvent the wheel, but we also don't want to refight every fight. The job of lawmakers is to pay attention to the current and future needs of their area of responsibility. Our nation has agreed to value personal freedom and privacy above all things. Our freedom of thought and action must be preserved as long as we do not harm others.

We must preserve the freedom to do dumb things. The consequences of engaging in tempting behavior are an individual's right to bear. One person's gambling is recreation while another’s financial ruin. Warnings are useful, laws can be too intrusive.