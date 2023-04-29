A week ago, there was a persistent story about the mortgage insurance fees for high-risk borrowers.

The Republicans called it a tax on low-risk borrowers to subsidize homeownership by high-risk borrowers. Biden administration supporters called it a fee rate adjustment for Fannie Mac and Freddie Mae home loans. Both sides were correct as they defined the terms used in political discussion.

The rate changes proposed in a rule announced per established procedures will take effect on Monday. When I researched the numbers, I was not alarmed but questioned their effectiveness. FHA loans have always carried a fee because of the lower down payment required to obtain the loan.

This rule does nothing to bend the curve toward affordable housing prices. It only addresses affordable payments. The Republicans point out that good credit is disadvantaged while poor credit is not held accountable. That is commonly considered unfair, and it is difficult to justify to those who are given a stick instead of a carrot for positive behavior.

The administration may mean well, but creativity is a better way to address the problem. What can be done differently to bring the price of housing down?

Homeownership is part of the fabled American Dream. It is also the source of the accrual of resources that allows a family to be resilient. Neighborhoods of homeowners are more likely to have people who are interested in community. These neighborhoods psychologically support with consistency which enhances stability.

The term “affordable housing” summons a vision of an undesirable neighborhood populated by undesirable people. Affordability is often at odds with the notion of impressiveness. It can be a subtle way of redlining —keeping “those people” in their place. It speaks of the starter home, which, ideally, is sold or, worse, rented out when a family moves up in the world.

How we characterize and build housing needs to change because, as Habitat for Humanity has proclaimed, everyone deserves a decent place to live. After World War II, growing families often remodeled their homes, built on lots with enough space to add on, adding more space and value rather than moving.

Affordable housing could come with blueprints for expansion. It can be high-density with commonly maintained green space. Affordable housing can use innovative building methods and materials. Clever design rather than expensive floor space would emphasize practical rather than imposing living areas while preserving charm.

In other parts of the world, developers sell or rent a shell filled in by the owner as they can afford it. IKEA started as the go-to company for that type of housing. When an owner sells the property, the new resident can buy the improvements, or the former owners take them with them.

Instead of high-risk mortgages, credit or cash-short buyers could purchase on a rent-to-own contract like a type of furniture sale. The homeowner would grow the asset while paying the principal and enjoying whatever inflation added until they qualified for a traditional mortgage. If they could not make the payments or damage the property significantly, they would lose any equity and be evicted, but they would not have a foreclosure on their record. The contract holder would benefit from the forfeited equity and re-sell the house with less hassle.

The advantage of renting is the resident’s ability to move on easily. It also puts the maintenance responsibility on the property owner. That can be convenient for people who cannot perform their own maintenance. As apartments age and need to be remodeled, they can be converted to condominiums to pay for the upgrades and become part of a more affordable housing solution.

The downside of apartments when considering affordable housing is maintaining safe and attractive properties. Too many property owners have minimal maintenance standards or curb appeal for affordable rental properties. To them, lower incomes deserve less desirable places to live.

Subsidizing anything provokes resentment in people who are at or near the cutoff point. It also draws an artificial distinction between people. Only morally challenged people require a subsidy to live. Therefore, people who do not need them are better people. That’s clearly a fallacy.

We need affordable housing that supports self-esteem as well as provides shelter. We must find ways to build less expensive good housing, not subsidize higher prices and monthly costs.