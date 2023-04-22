A couple in my neighborhood in California was robbed by a man who retrieved a gun from their bedside table. They were selling their home and kept their ocean-worthy boat parked on a trailer at their curb for an inexplicable reason. They were signaling wealth, and someone attending an open house identified them as a target.

Four cheerleaders accidentally began to enter the wrong car in a parking lot. They quickly realized their mistake and left, but the occupant followed them with a gun and shot. Result? Trauma for the four girls, one girl was wounded seriously, one was grazed, and one young man will have a felony record.

Another car full of young people drove up the wrong driveway in a neighborhood of secluded, poorly marked homes. They immediately recognized their mistake and turned around, but the homeowner fired shots at the vehicle from his balcony and killed the 20-year-old daughter of a corrections officer. The shooter will no longer be able to enjoy the seclusion of his home in the woods.

Our week started with a series of senseless mass shootings followed by an 84-year-old man who shot at a 16-year-old with the wrong address for his twin brother's pick-up location. The man said he was frightened because the young man was tall and (the horror!) Black. His former wife, who divorced him years ago and now lives in California, notified authorities and the media that he was always an extremely violent man.

The book, “Anatomy of a Murder,” examines a temporary insanity defense. In a sense, every criminal has a mental illness. They are certainly not mentally healthy. A subject for another time is the extent to which we can all suffer from mental illness instead of mental health.

That is why the NRA and other gun rights advocates are absolutely correct in saying we have a mental illness problem in our country. However, we must stop letting people without marksmanship and gun safety training have access to guns.

I am concerned about semi-automatic weapons as a weapon of choice. One carefully aimed bullet can incapacitate a person or kill them. Semi-automatic weapons are meant for a siege. They can convince an opponent that the arms against them are overwhelming, and they should surrender. They are also the weapon of choice when resisting a mob that is already firing or is scattered and hard to target. We must carefully control their use.

Even police using semi-automatic weapons is a problem. They are charged with capture and restraint, not annihilation. They take the due process away from prosecutors, juries and defense attorneys. They are bypassing a legal system that is a foundation of public trust.

Insider magazine just published an article about Switzerland and its high gun ownership rate without mass shootings. In that country, it is tied to compulsory military training and a permanent government-regulated militia. The United States' territory is immense compared to Switzerland, but a similar procedure would work. I have floated the idea of the National Guard controlling gun training and permitted ownership in the past.

Many people have mentioned that thoughts and prayers are not enough. Evidently, our thoughts and prayers do not include an earnest desire to be inspired about ways to prevent gun violence. It's not enough to protect the unborn when the living are shellshocked just going to school or facing a traffic stop.

I decided long ago that quickly brandishing a pistol or shotgun for my defense was a good way to invite terrible consequences.

Aren't we now at a tipping point? We want safety and security, but we cannot achieve it alone. We can never individually be strong enough to deter every harm. We must trust our community and our law enforcement. We must be sure the mentally ill cannot control a firearm. Only obedience to statuary law will deter the use of weapons inappropriately.

We cannot completely stop violence in our society, but we can limit the ability to own the most lethal weapons. We can limit the possession of weapons in designated spaces. Isn't this the moment to act?