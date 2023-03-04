It is now the first week in March, and Idaho legislators are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their jobs. JFAC is about to pronounce its judgment on spending and the arm wrestling on the House floor will begin. There are many items circulating in Boise, and the time for the public to digest the particulars of every piece of legislation is constrained.

Idaho’s citizen, part-time, parochial and clannish legislature likes things as they are. Problem-solving legislators are being outpaced by amateur idealists armed with prewritten legislation sent to them by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and similar special interests. With the limited time between filing, assigning, committee consideration, and any floor action, the public must rely on their interest groups to screen proposed legislation.

Paying careful attention is not easy. It is too easy for a lawmaker to slip in a paragraph or a phrase that makes the legislation unacceptable. My problem with the process is that there is scant time for the middle ground to be found. Tribal mentality prefers to ignore it.

The safeguard of in-depth committee hearings has been weakened by the appointment of similar minds rather than subject matter experts who may present more nuanced opinions. At times, the sheer number of bills surrounding the subject matter means that it is difficult for Idahoans to keep track of the contents of a bill passed on the floor. When I checked, there were over 400 bills published.

I am watching the education bills closely. There are not only the JFAC budget recommendations but there are now three different Education Savings Account (ESAs) bills being looked at. I’ve said before that I object to using state funds for any type of private education. I believe that this is also against the Idaho constitution. Not only that, the legislature is considering income tax reductions in addition to those passed last year. Less revenue to pay for public education.

CLOW: What’s this talk about ESAs in Idaho? Let me explain. GUEST EDITORIAL: It's time for Idaho to invest in an Education Savings Account program that serves all families and protects funding for public schools, writes Twin Falls. Rep. Lance Clow.

Also, JFAC is not funding childcare workers’ wage support coming out of federal ARPA funds. That funding will, of course, end, but why turn away $36M of money coming into Idaho which will boost some wages and increase spending (or savings) within the state?

In addition, JFAC did not approve $2M for education and support of families at risk of landing in the child welfare system. I can think of several ideological beliefs this lack of funding supports, but is it a practical policy to try and prevent harm to children and further expenses over the years resulting from that harm?

I suspect all taxpayers are expecting some sort of property tax legislation, but lawmakers seem to be holding the particulars close to the chest. Perhaps they are conferring with lobbyists to gain approval before pushing the measures forward?

To my knowledge, there has been no discussion of targeting measures that would keep long-term owners in their homes or advantage landlords who specifically set lower, more affordable rents on their property. Without a thorough understanding of the fallout from tax policy, our legislators have been influenced toward policies that push wealth away from the less prosperous toward those who already have a significant economic advantage.

Idaho has historically avoided a heavy hand with its government as well as an admirable fiscal constraint. However, the press of population and the complexity of the situations our legislature must address suggests that we must change the status quo. Extending the session could help as well as holding committee meetings throughout the year. The entire legislature would not be on the payroll. The public should have more input and understanding of issues. Budgets could be developed with committee input.

Political maneuvers accomplished without notice would decrease, and voters will gain a much-needed view of their representative’s thinking about the business of governing. Bringing effective servant government to Idaho instead of getting elected on ideology is the objective.

We need to be creative in balancing Idaho’s rural and urban needs. Without the incentive to think creatively about public policy, Idaho’s legislature is likely to remain firmly in the last century.