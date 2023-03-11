These days, I wonder if I would be able to be cordial and civil if I were a state legislator.

Most women and men taking time from home to serve in Boise this session have come primed with their voters' concerns, or want to help others address real Idahoan problems. A minority have come with cut-and-paste bills direct from the Idaho Freedom Foundation and similar groups. Unfortunately, these bills are taking up the time needed to consider serious issues, not ways to stuff ideology down our throats.

This week, the legislature has considered three bills banning investments in companies that have agreed to audit ESG factors as part of their annual or other performance reports. Similar legislation is going from Congress to a presidential veto soon. It is all a part of the war on “woke” being carried out by those in power in the Republican Party.

Please don’t accept that short paragraph at face value. ESG, “woke,” and the Republican Party have meanings beyond the first thought. I suggest that is often true of most political opening statements.

JONES: Anti-ESG legislation is so yesterday JONES: The anti-ESG bills currently pending in the Idaho Senate are fighting a losing rear-guard action for the fossil fuel industry

As I often point out, the Republican brand is the subject of a trade war. A group of politicians with regressive and authoritarian leanings has seized power to control its financial assets and unswerving adherents. Whether another party will emerge to attract the RINOs (the name is part of the tactics of the war) or not is yet to be seen.

Then there's “woke.” According to a USA TODAY/Ipsos poll out this week, 57% of Americans see the word as being aware of social issues, including injustice, while 56% of Republicans see it as a negative term meaning “to be overly politically correct, and police others’ words.”

Note that fewer people currently say they are partisans of either party than say they are independents, who favor the positive term by 51-45%.

ESG is more complicated. The first two words alone strike terror in the hearts of the Idaho and Congressional Freedom Caucus. It stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance (accounting standards). The governance standards deal with better ways of measuring organizational management performance.

ESG emerged from informal, then formal conversations, at The World Economic Forum. “Woke” executives realized the three areas presented challenges for their bottom line and developed ways to measure and report their efforts to mitigate them.

Looking at reality when making business decisions is hardly a terrible thing. There is currently no government mandate to report on ESG. However, in public approval, there may be a competitive advantage. Some consider ESG companies “good” and non-ESG companies “bad.”

When I first saw a reference to ESG, I thought it might have something to do with electricity. Posting without fact-checking and critical thinking can lead to misperceptions. Similar mistakes are one reason why social media is prone to misinformation.

It is just as impractical for the far left to try to ban written and spoken words signifying some injustice as it is for the far right to ban any effort to point out injustice. Guilt is not implied unless a person hears the statement describing their point of view. Even then, it can be ignored. Taboo does not work in our current society.

Speaking against something without blame is the better option. It is particularly effective when a statement such as “your words (or actions) hurt me, someone I care about, a group of people I belong to” and followed by “because.”

Most people I respect have attempted to be “woke” all their lives. They are open to new ideas and willing to look from different perspectives. It is not necessary to adopt new ideas immediately or even ever. However, it is essential to allow them to emerge. If we didn’t, women could not vote or own property, and separate but equal would still allow segregation.

There are legitimate disagreements about what constitutes a practical solution to an issue. Using taxpayer money to clog the legislative docket with legislation to encode a minority view is a poor use of time and treasure.