Let's be clear. Our parents were not perfect; we are not perfect parents. Our kids (and their kids, etc.) are not perfect parents.

However, for a single day in May and in June, parents are showered with accolades. All recorded time indicates children were most often raised within the care of a family. When early mortality was inevitable, the family's makeup was broader, but parenthood extended beyond the moment of birth.

Like everything in life, the notion of parenthood is complicated. Deceased parents cause nostalgia or still present grief. Mother's Day and Father's Day bring up a range of emotions in all of us, and children of unfit parents often avoid celebrations.

Parenting skills beyond providing food and security were historically a matter of culture and taboo. We began to study the outcomes of parenting skills and to seek the best of them to practice. During the period known as the Enlightenment, philosophy and the more specific areas of psychology and sociology began to study families.

We now know that the skills are not gender specific but crucial to developing a peaceful and productive community. Economic concerns have eroded the time available to practice them, and young families are stressed. Relationships suffer when family attention is focused on jobs, school, and errands.

When the family interacts through expediency and crisis instead of intention, moments of intimacy and support are lost. We not only do not find the time to practice home making, which includes parental and other support, but we also don't have the time to consider the skills we may need to acquire or learn them.

I emphasize the two words because there is a vast difference between them and housekeeping. Home making is the creation of a sanctuary. Housekeeping is impersonal and focused on maintenance.

Fortunately, the current social disruptions incentivize us to reconsider the importance of resilient families. Technology is transforming income generation by providing more flexibility to the income earner and the enterprise associated with that income. Keeping in touch with those close to us is easier if we limit unnecessary distractions. Opportunities for learning new skills have escaped the classroom and the physical book. We have options for the structure of family life.

In the past, the norm was to have one income earner support a family, and the other adult's unpaid work was home making. Income generation is necessary, but our concept of family income should not consume both parents' time.

After-tax income needs to be sufficient for a family with the results of one standard workday. Home making requires similar but unpaid time. Both parents should be capable of earning a living wage to provide income security for the family. Both parents must keep current with their chosen careers. Still, the family should require only one income to provide an ample, if modest, lifestyle.

Home making is complex. It involves emotional and practical intelligence. Home should be a place where everyone feels valued. Nutrition and cleanliness are essential, but a home is also the root of our identity. Even those who move frequently carry a sense of place, which becomes home. Home making includes constructing bonds to neighborhoods, cities, states, and nations. The social support of civic, social, and religious organizations is declining. No one has time for more activity.

Housing insecurity is as harmful as food insecurity to family success. As we change our culture and society to meet modern realities, we must consider the needs of parents when we shape our future.

Mental health develops through healthy family relationships. Healthy family relationships are built over time. They require attention and time. They can need professional help to recalibrate their behavior.

The human species is the top predator and most physically at-risk creature on earth. Our complex brains evolved to achieve our aims through cooperation. The family is not a self-sufficient island. It is where we develop the skill of teamwork. Without collaboration, we cannot thrive.

We can be sentimental and nostalgic about our parents, but we must be hardheaded about supporting parenthood. Our public and private effort must always prioritize a healthy and economically viable family life. Healthy families create healthy communities which positively influence the world.