The ceremonial start of the reign of Charles III opened in splendor and a tourist-attracting ceremony. He embodies the aphorism, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

The world’s political cultures are changing, and his life has been a public face of those changes. His grandparents were the last generation where women knew their place, and then their place changed. His great-grandmother, born in 1867, continued influencing his mother until 1953. His mother earned fond respect, but Charles had a more challenging time.

British tabloid journalism continues to sell well and dominate the public conversation. It has also advanced the cause of those who want to see the monarchy end. Charles’ divorce from their beloved Princess Diana after a long relationship and marriage to the woman who became Queen did not help his public acceptance. Fortunately, his son William and grandson George hold a more cherished place in the public’s heart. Their ability to unite the British people behind them is crucial.

Global celebrity culture has diminished the respect for those appointed to leadership roles. We could reconsider this. Is there a way our collective minds can judge official functions apart from personal, private behavior? Every human on earth has faults they hope are replaced by better actions. We do not need hypocrites but should accept actions at face value. Helpful behavior with favorable outcomes should be lauded, and harmful behavior should be condemned.

When we began, the United States did not want any official nobility or monarchy. In later years, we welcomed the British and other monarchs for friendly visits. Did we miss something when we failed to establish a ceremonial head of state? Is a monarchy useful to an effective government? Even if the tourist attraction aspect is ignored, the British Monarchy and all the constitutional monarchies worldwide serve a useful purpose.

During the colonial period and the Age of Empire, European monarchs symbolized a distant country’s power over the colony. The crown was the unifier of all the nations that had been subjugated. The pomp and circumstance displayed frequently put a friendlier face on the occupation than the military in their other duties. The British established a civil service system and employed the country’s natives. When a British colony became an independent member of a Commonwealth, competent natives could govern under the parliamentary system that was put in place. British colonies have generally been more successful in avoiding the autocratic rule of other nations’ former colonies, but civil unrest is a risk. The British Commonwealth nations in the Caribbean are reevaluating their days as the hub of the British slave trade. Of course, they forget Britain and the British Navy’s role in ending it.

The Commonwealth strengthens the march toward democracy. Even with the uneven human rights history of the British Empire, the Commonwealth of Nations has proven its worth as a practical alliance, and the newly minted King will actively play a diplomatic role in preserving it.

In the United States, the absence of a monarch and a royal family means our presidents and vice presidents are given the diplomatic and symbolic roles of most heads of state. Until the Second World War, the job could be handled with the support staff available. Since WWII, our standing in world power has required greater involvement in international relations. Our Secretary of State travels frequently, but no one takes on the friendly visits made by the British Royal Family or other Constitutional Monarchs who perform similar duties with less publicity. Our official visits always have a stated agenda. Royal visits, at least publicly, only show the flag and enjoy local culture. They play an essential part in the worldwide acceptance of cultural diversity. First ladies generally take on that role for the president; some are more successful than others.

Monarchies are a non-partisan part of the executive branch of government charged with maintaining goodwill within the country and internationally. Heredity isn’t necessary, but congeniality is required.

Could we elect a monarch? Should we? Maybe the United States should consider how to evolve official positions to serve the need for ceremony, diplomacy, and national unity.