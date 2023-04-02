I admit it. I am probably not the only one who prefers spirited discussions among friends with different opinions.

I love listening to an informal debate. While formal debates can be interesting, they are being scored. The same is true if you consider figure skating. I love the free skating programs, but the short technical program is often less creative.

When talk radio first shows up on the airwaves, it was interesting, even entertaining. The FCC had canceled the Fairness Doctrine, and broadcast media had no requirement to monitor content giving all sides equal access to the airwaves. At first, talk radio took all kinds of calls, but that began to change.

Increasingly, the host would outline their position on a current event, and callers piled on with similar opinions. The host presented the other side’s views and then argued against them. It’s a neat strategy since the host got to define the premise for the argument. The term used by critical thinkers is the straw man argument.

Anger becomes the new normal unless we resist becoming entangled in the emotions presented. Over the last two decades, cable television and AM radio have featured angertainment, a new term combining anger with entertainment. Movies, reality shows, and TV dramas feature anger at something with increasingly violent images and words.

Problem-solving always begins by pointing out the discrepancy, but the current trend is to blame a group noun and then say we, another group noun, know it’s your fault. The implication is that we or I would solve the problem if we oversaw it. Too often, there is no solution proposed.

Justification of any action that may have had an adverse outcome is also a basis for angertainment. In this case, the argument is if (a person or group) had not spoiled our good intention; the situation would now be resolved. The finger-pointing ignores how many fingers on the hand are pointing back at the speaker.

Using group nouns for blame has generated another new word, othering. It is a verb formed from the pronoun the other. No doubt othering, like angertainment, will appear in a dictionary soon. I am sad that they developed at all.

Anger toward others has led to a trend against free speech. When anger takes over the body, a person cannot think about anything else. That has led to the notion that listening to or seeing anything we might become angry about is somehow harmful. An individual’s choice to ignore it does not harm civil society.

When we decide to restrain others from speech we disagree with because it makes us angry, we nudge toward outlawing free speech. Banning books and prohibiting non-violent protest is othering when it targets points of view or actions that are simply different. Objecting to a group’s cultural norms is othering.

Social apps highlight our desire to be seen as unique. Social influencers earn unbelievable sums to herd us into groups who use a product or support a cause. There is clearly public acceptance of these things. Perhaps it is because they are not overwhelmingly driven by anger.

Psychologists who produce self-help media and those in clinical practice will often warn about toxic relationships. These relationships can take many forms, but they generally diminish a person’s self-esteem. It is a popular media topic, but it can be taken too far when the fix is to remove the perpetrator from influence. Civic society unravels when anyone who causes us emotional discomfort is seen as toxic instead of disagreeable. Pushing people away and collecting a narrow group of supporters creates othering. We look at angertainment and feel justified in our actions.

When othering becomes legislated, we are even more prone to suppress any expression different from what we already think. I am concerned that I don’t wait for someone to talk and claim too much time for my thoughts. However, I never believe that another person doesn’t deserve to be heard or that I can’t learn something valuable from paying attention.

Actually, you too can speak freely. Everyone deserves to be able speak freely.