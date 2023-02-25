I am in Hawaii trying to find the time to work on a book I’ve been putting together for several years. I’m also trying to keep up with Idaho’s Legislature and the Magic Valley. My life has been filled with contrasts.

We are on Kauai now, but we spent a month in Honolulu. The difference in the two counties is noticeable. Oahu is crowded, Kauai is not. By the end of the month, the noise and crush of people were getting to us, and I began to compare my impressions here with my life in Twin Falls.

Boise isn’t the only city that takes all of the oxygen from its state. Honolulu, even with its huge culture of aloha, has the same problems. It also requires more regulations than the island of Kauai.

Like Boise, urban land is expensive, and developers need to build taller or closer together in order to profit from the costs. In order to preserve any sense of the natural world, cities must mandate landscaping, walkways, parking, air rights, and even views. Cities are places where the liberty to proceed on your creative thought is severely limited by the needs of the commons.

However, cities like Twin Falls in less-populated counties can allow more leeway because there is more land to be acquired for creative use. But rural cities and, especially counties, have funding problems. Basic services and education require expenditures that are often not inexpensive when considered on a cost-per-person basis.

Counties like Blaine have a high average income and do not qualify for rural anti-poverty programs. Kauai is similar to most of Idaho’s rural counties in revenue potential. They may have different needs for regulation, but, they are also extremely burdened by the costs of administration. The costs of providing services and of enforcing criminal, zoning, building, waste management, and public health measures often prevent effectiveness. Too many violations are never noted, punished, or corrected.

One major difference in Hawaii is the lack of an aggressive culture war agenda. The issue of Indigenous people is seriously considered, and is often a part of land use and education discussions. Anyone who wants to hold onto historical anger has accurate facts to work with.

Hawaii’s functional monarchy was overthrown in what amounts to a land grab. In spite of this, Hawaii has essentially become a distinct culture within the United States.

The state supports LGBTQ rights and prohibits gender surgery for minors. It has restrictive gun laws, but does not prohibit gun ownership for those who are not a risk. The Hawaiian people long ago accepted homosexuality. Police brutality is certainly being debated, but here it centers on the level of excessive force rather than skin color.

Paradise has its challenges. There is the amount of land the federal government owns and recent water contamination by the military. There is an agricultural economy logistically dependent on trade. The islands were formed by volcanoes and are surrounded by riding ocean levels.

Wait, Idaho and other states have similar problems. The big difference I see is that without fighting culture wars, Hawaii’s governments can concentrate on governance. Even with the cold in Boise during the legislative session, Idaho could follow.