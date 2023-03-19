Last weekend’s Silicon Valley Bank failure shocked the world. Anyone who studied the history of the 19th and 20th centuries knows the disruption and poverty caused by failed banks.

The recent 2008 debacle was a similar story. No doubt some fear a similar outcome from this mess. Ain’t gonna happen. Because of government regulation and an administration that has no problem investigating criminal misdeeds by politically influential executives.

There is no need to discontinue using local, regional and even large banks to safeguard our money. No one needs to put holes in their Tempur-Pedic foam and hide their cash.

That would be foolish during these times for two reasons. The first is the interest being paid on savings and even checking accounts. I have received more than one offer of 4%! Second, banks can only loan money if they have checking and savings deposits. If the use of excess capital to finance business growth and family spending stops, the economy falls into a recession.

The last administration experimented with a plan to place less scrutiny on regional banking. It sounded like a plausible idea. Preparing for regulatory inspection takes time from typical business days and profit-making activities. Smaller banks usually pose a lower risk to the banking system, and local knowledge may allow additional creativity in lending practices.

Unless using the lack of scrutiny to enrich the shareholders and the bank’s executives becomes tempting and the bank loses liquidity. Good regulation saves us from the actions of our worse selves.

The phrase “heading for the mattresses” comes from the old Mafia days when there was a shooting war between the gangs. The idea of stashing cash in a mattress or another hiding place was, and is, common for individuals who do not use banks. The issue of those who cannot use a bank is for another day, but the problem of distrust of institutions is a current trend.

Most people want to be able to trust their friends, neighbors, businesses, and government. They remain vigilant for any occasional misdeed but usually are trusting. Until they aren’t.

That’s today’s dilemma. As a society, we have become prone to distrust. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic released its degrees of uncertainty, the world became prone to general discouragement. As cultural norms confront each other and technological complexity emerges, we wonder where we fit in.

Somehow, the old criteria we used to determine who and what to trust has become unreliable.

Several years ago, a friend sent a picture of migrants crossing our southern border, indicating that they looked undesirable. Sitting in the airport on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, I could have taken a similar picture of people waiting for a flight to the mainland. It was a mix of skin color and age. No one was dressed to impress; many wore loose, nondescript casual clothing and sandals.

Actions have always spoken louder than words, but we now have untrustworthy visual images. They are misinterpreted or digitally altered to be misleading. We not only have home-grown mischief makers who delight in spreading false rumors, but we are also a nation assaulted by cyber warfare intent on influencing us to distrust every institution — church, nation, and each other. They want to weaken our national solidarity in opposition to them. Distrust and fear combine to make us depressed and resistant to any positive movement.

We are a nation of law. Our law has always been influenced by the wisdom expressed in religious writing and sound reasoning. As long as the standards we have established to have negative consequences when ignored are maintained, we can have trust in institutions and each other. We can expect no freedom of action outside of our written laws, and we can also obey other freely chosen laws.

We don’t need mattresses when we have laws and the regulations which administer them. We are correctly vigilant, but fear produces more fear. We are a nation founded on the notion of the good in everyone, verified by the laws we agree to.

Let’s return to the mindset of hope for a future secured by the just application of legal regulation — banking included.