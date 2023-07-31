Why Trump is the leading candidate for the GOP is a mystery to me, a conundrum that makes me question not only Trump’s viability as a candidate, but also makes me question those insistent on following this crooked man into the immoral abyss.

First, Trump is an immoral man, a man lacking in integrity and truthfulness. He has cheated on his taxes, cheated in his businesses, cheated on his wife and cheated on his country. He is a pathological liar who will at first deny these facts even in the face of documented evidence.

However, he knows he can steer the gullible to stay on his side by conjuring up a false narrative of him and you against the evil forces who attack both of you. This propaganda pits you against the press, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the church and anyone else who would call him into justice.

Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to cover-up effort. That could deepen his legal woes The new charges came as Trump and his team focused on a possible additional indictment over efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

His uncivil demeanor and actions should not be tolerated, and even less so be admired, because it represents disrespectability. His actions are less to be respected and admired by those who would not tolerate such abhorrent behavior or think of behaving this way before Trump. Acceptance of this obnoxious behavior makes you appear to be in the mold of such a man.

Trump has done more to harm our country than any man in recent history. He tries to divide and weaken our government. He tried to take the legs from under our democracy by questioning the validity of the voting process. He tries to make you question the legitimacy of the Constitution, the authority of the lawkeepers, and the laws of our country.

I would ask you to think about the consequences of putting this man back into power. Do you think our country could survive this?

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls