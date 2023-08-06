Idaho faces a metastasizing maternal health care desert. It’s far from alone. Many states face the same problems.

Where Idaho stands out, however, is the callous attitude of its conservative Legislature. That you can trace the spread of these deserts — with the consequent risk to women’s lives — to these politicians is bad enough.

Even worse, they refuse to see the results of their labors.

As this week’s March of Dimes analysis revealed:

Idaho saw a 12.5% decrease in the number of birthing hospitals between 2019 and 2020.

Nearly 30% of the state is considered a maternal health care desert.

Of Idaho’s 44 counties, 21 operate in such deserts and 10 more have low access. Only 13 counties, including Ada, Idaho, Kootenai and Nez Perce counties, have full maternal health care access.

By no means was Idaho’s decline the most severe. Three states — California, Washington and Wyoming — reported losses as great as 30% of their birthing hospitals during 2019-20. But in Washington’s case, the state started off in a stronger position. Twenty-six of its 39 counties provide full access to maternal care. Among them are Asotin, Whitman and Spokane counties.

Finances explain part of it.

Obstetrics and gynecological services require hospitals to maintain a 24/7 presence with emergency operating rooms available, along with specialized OB nurses.

Over time, OB/GYN services have become a speciality. To work as an OB/GYN, a physician must be proficient in performing a Cesarean section.

Furthering the trend has been evolving medical malpractice insurance standards that preclude providers who do not perform a substantial number of cases — to maintain competence and to cover costs, including training programs.

So it’s expensive — especially for smaller, low-volume rural community hospitals.

And topping it off is the fact that one of every four births in this country qualifies for Medicaid coverage, which reimburses health care providers at lower rates. It hasn’t helped that in Idaho, House Health and Welfare Committee Chairperson John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, bottled up a bill that would have extended Medicaid coverage for 12 months of postpartum care.

Further poisoning the environment has been the Legislature’s near total ban on abortion services. That’s had the effect of criminalizing reproductive health care and leaving physicians conflicted about how to respond to situations such as miscarriages.

When the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care asked maternal health care doctors about their plans, 48 said they were considering leaving the Gem State. Another 27 said they might relocate. And 42 said they planned to remain.

Asked about their motivation, 73 cited Idaho’s anti-abortion laws. Only two gave other reasons.

Nor is it any easier to persuade maternal health care providers to move to Idaho.

Identified as Katie A., by CNN, this Idaho native now completing her residency in Michigan had planned to return home.

“But for my safety and for my ability to really treat my patients, I knew as soon as Idaho started passing laws, criminalizing transportation across state lines and all that sort of thing, that it would not be a hospitable place for me to practice medicine,” she said.

Identified as Robert A. by CNN, this Washington doctor who specializes in interventional radiology has declined job offers from anti-abortion rights states.

“I wouldn’t even consider doing moonlighting in Idaho, even though I could drive there,” he said.

All of which has manifested itself with the loss of birthing services in two more rural Idaho communities this year.

Sandpoint’s Bonner General Health and Emmett’s Valor Health have discontinued offering labor and delivery care.

Bonner General Health’s board cited the state’s political environment as one factor.

“The Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care,” the hospital’s news release said. “Consequences for Idaho physicians providing the standard of care may include civil litigation and criminal prosecution, leading to jail time or fines.”

So how is this affecting the state’s maternal mortality rate?

Good question.

Last year, Idaho’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee placed the Gem State’s pregnancy-related death rate at 40.1 per 100,000 live births, a slight improvement over 2020’s figure of 41.8 per 100,000 but a more than doubling of the 18.7 per 100,000 ratio in 2018.

Of the 42 maternal deaths examined between 2018 and 2021, all but one was found to be preventable.

But Vander Woude’s committee tabled a bill to renew the review panel’s charter, leaving Idaho the only state in the union without a maternal mortality review.

In the process, the Legislature saved $27,000 and won accolades from the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Do you detect a pattern here?