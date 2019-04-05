An open letter to the parents, voters and taxpayers of Minidoka County School District #331:
The private individuals who collectively hold the title of Board of Trustees for Minidoka Co. Joint School District #331 put before our fellow citizens a $21M Bond request that was voted on March 12th. The measure did not meet the super majority of 66.67% required to pass the bond. Reflecting upon this outcome, there have been questions as to why the patrons of our district chose not to support the bond. There have been many different answers as to the “why,” and among them some misinformation.
In an attempt to be as open as possible, numerous town hall meetings were held to get information to the public as well as input and ideas for the needs of the district from the public. Articles were written and published in The Voice and The Weekly Mailer, and radio and TV interviews were held. An ad hoc committee of citizens aided in getting the information to the public and sought to get committed ‘yes’ votes. In spite of these efforts, the bond only received 61.8% voter approval.
It is our desire, and our responsibility as trustees, to do what is the best for our children and give them an education that will help them thrive in their lives. This is the main objective of education – to provide the best we can provide for ALL our children. In looking at the long-term needs of the district, there is growth occurring in our communities and many of our schools are nearing or above capacity. We are already planning for the District’s needs when our current bonds are paid off in the next seven to nine years.
An inspection of all school buildings revealed there are some needs that go beyond what the supplemental levy for maintenance has been able to provide. We are committed to being as fiscally responsible as possible in using all available resources and to not just ‘band aid’ our schools
The requested bond would have increased property taxes, but that increase was as minimal as possible. The total increase would be $0.50 (50 cents) per $1,000 of valuation. On a $100,000 home, with homeowners’ exemption, this would only be $25 per year. There is no ‘blue sky’ in this request. Top among our concerns, particularly in this day and age, is the safety and security of our children while in our schools. Many building security upgrades are addressed in the bond will help with this concern.
After discussions with administrators and ad hoc committee community members, it is our intention to put before the citizens of this community this same request on May 21st and once again seek your support for our schools.
In order to communicate in as many forms as possible a robust social media campaign and website information identifying District needs will be shared. You can see what is planned for each school as well as the LONG RANGE ideas for the future of the District on our website (www.minidokaschools.org). Brochures will be available throughout the community outlining these needs as well. Anyone desiring further information can contact your elected board trustee, or call the District office at 208-436-4727.
We thank you for your past support of our schools! Ours is a great community and we hope to see an even better voter turnout in May.
Seeking the best for our students,
MCSD #331 Board of Trustees:
Bonnie Heins, Chair
Rick Stimpson, Vice-Chair
Tammy Stevenson, Trustee
Jeff Gibson, Trustee
Mary Andersen, Trustee
