BURLEY — Voters in the Oregon Trail Recreation District will elect two district directors for four-year terms on Nov. 5. Three candidates are running for the seat in sub-district No. 2, Chay Courtright, Dennis Dexter and Scott A. Moulton. Two candidates, Nancy A. Fonnesbeck and Andrew Funk will be on the ballot as district director for sub-district No. 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments