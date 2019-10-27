BURLEY — Voters in the Oregon Trail Recreation District will elect two district directors for four-year terms on Nov. 5. Three candidates are running for the seat in sub-district No. 2, Chay Courtright, Dennis Dexter and Scott A. Moulton. Two candidates, Nancy A. Fonnesbeck and Andrew Funk will be on the ballot as district director for sub-district No. 1.
2 open director's seat in Cassia County's Oregon Trail Rec District draw 5 candidates
