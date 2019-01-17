What it says

Idaho Statutes Title 18, Chapter 58 has a section stating “No person, except those wholly or partially blind, shall carry or use on any street, highway, or in any other public place a cane or walking stick which is white in color, or white tipped with red.”

When it was passed

This law was first enacted in Idaho in 1937.

Loebs' interpretation

“There was obviously a desire to reserve the use of white canes for people who were blind,” Loebs said.

According to the American Council for the Blind, the first white cane laws came about in the 1930s, spearheaded by efforts of the Lion’s Club International. The Lion’s Club says white cane laws exist in almost every state in the U.S.

What the penalties are

The penalties for the violation of this law are: a misdemeanor, up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments