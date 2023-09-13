Unique home in the heart of Jerome with an attached 1 bed/1 bath apartment! This well thought through floor plan connects the apartment to the main home in a very tactful way that also ensures privacy for both parties. The main home features 2 kitchens and 2 living rooms, super plush carpet and padding, master bedroom/bathroom on the main level with a huge walk-in closet, central vac, 2 laundry rooms, and a back patio with pergola, and more! The apartment features it's own front entrance and private back patio as well as a full kitchen, large living room, bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Sitting on just over an acre: the yard is huge and inviting and surprisingly low-maintenance with a full sprinkler system/drip system. The attached 3-car garage has tons of space with a large driveway and a drive-through gate for RV/trailer storage plus a separate wrap around driveway for your guests.