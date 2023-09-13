Discover your dream home in Twin Falls! This substantial 6,368 sqft single-family home offers 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, making it ideal for all of your living needs. The home has many updates, an open kitchen-dining-family space, a family room, office space, formal dining, and features a covered wrap-around front porch, covered back patio, and a balcony off the large bonus room above the attached 4 car garage. The home's standout features include 2 cozy fireplaces, large kitchen, oversized mudroom complete with numerous cubbies and storage cabinets, 2 laundry rooms, bonus room and a fully-finished basement with a large storage room storage shelves included, a theatre room, gym room, rec space and large storage area. All at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large lot with beautiful mature landscaping, a garden, a storage shed and a play house. This home uniquely combines comfort and durability. Schedule a showing with your favorite realtor today!