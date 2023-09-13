SELLERS MOTIVATED!!!!!!! Welcome home to this exquisite property situated on a large corner lot! The yard has been professionally landscaped! Stamped concrete and curbing showcase the beautiful mature bushes & trees! The back yard is fenced, the driveway provides space for RV parking. Inside the home you'll find upgrades such as LVP flooring, stainless steel appliances, and quartz coutertops! The water heater, furnace, and AC unit have been well-maintained. The roof is two years old, the AC is one year old, the water heater was recently replaced. The entirerty of this home has been well cared for. The fully finished basement features egress windows, as well as a bar area that could be used as a second kitchen. Plenty of space to turn the basement into a rental unit to offset the mortgage, or convert into a mother-in-law suite, possibly even a duplex!!! Tons of room for storage. Plenty of space to entertain family and friends inside or out. The possibilities are endless!!!!!!