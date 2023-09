Large one-owner home. Great location halfway between Twin Falls & Kimberly. The master bedroom has a corner tub and a separate shower. Spacious upstairs family room. Four more upstairs bedrooms (above garage bonus room is being counted as 6th bedroom, it does have a closet and door). Three car garage with 3rd bay being tandem. Tandem space perfect for storage, work area or extra parking. Nicely landscaped yard with backyard storage shed. The backyard is also fenced. Don't wait to see this home.