Stunning views of Wilson Lake & Mt. Harrison! Superb 6 bedroom 3 bath home built in 2007 with over 5100 sq. ft. on 5 unique acres. Enjoy the beautiful views and wildlife at this one of a kind acreage overlooking Wilson Lake. Extra's include Alder kitchen cabinets, formal dining area, 2 pellet fireplaces, central vac system, humungous family/rec room in the walkout basement, deck overlooking lake, loads of storage, 3 car garage and a water softener. Lots of room for all your animals, garden space, RV Parking and shop, no HOA or CC&R's. Includes shed and a built-in trampoline. This property is only 20 minutes from Twin Falls.