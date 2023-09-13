TO BE Built, no HOA or restrictions, Sits on 1.5 AC, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, modern farm style home. This home will have everything you need, close distance to shopping, hospital, school but far enough to enjoy the country living. Oversized 4 car and RV garage , large side patio, Daylight basement and much more. Reserve this place for you today!
6 Bedroom Home in Filer - $950,000
