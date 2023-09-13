Beautiful rambler style home in Wild Rose Subdivision that sits on a beautifully landscaped 1.3 acre lot. This home sits on the "the hill" and has a amazing views of the Sawtooth Mountains and the South Hills. Custom home built in 2013 on a cul-de-sac. 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. Open floor plan, total square feet 5227, 3 car garage, the single garage has a deep bay, large master bedroom with en suite, beautiful custom bookshelves, built-ins in great room, storage room plus a cold storage room. Central vac, gas fireplace, central AC.