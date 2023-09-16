This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a historic piece of Twin Falls! Having only had three former owners, this home is in pristine historical/vintage condition! Featuring five bedrooms and two bathrooms and an office complete with original windows, original wood floors, wood beams, and more - this is a must see! Enjoy the Idaho scenery, sunrises and sunsets from both the front covered porch and either of the two pergolas in the backyard. A gardeners dream is out back! This property has a one car garage that was converted to a potting shed/greenhouse. Formerly owned by Idaho’s best landscape architect, this property has the most beautiful landscaping featuring mature trees, flowers gardens, vines, and more.