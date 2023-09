NEW PRICE Plus $10,000 towards Buyers closing costs or Buy down on interest rate with a full price offer!!! Charming home that is nestled amongst mature landscaping. There are many extras that will surprise you. A large bonus room- 16' wide - with a full bathroom. The garage is oversized with a 30ft deep bay and 10 ft ceilings. The home is very spacious and a great layout. Walking distant to canyon walking path & park that has playground, picnic pavilion & large open grass area.