Back on the market at no fault of the seller. This large 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a spacious .23 acre corner lot is fully fenced, has new carpets in the bedrooms, and comes with forced air in both the upstairs and basement. There have been a few upgrades made to the home, and now just needs to be finished up. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful home in one of Twin Falls' most desirable neighborhoods. Located next to several schools, CSI, shopping centers, and within close proximity to the hospital. This is truly a gem of a home, so call to set up a showing today!