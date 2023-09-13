This luxurious home offers an open floor plan with a split floor plan that includes 1 master suite, 3 ensuite bedrooms, an office, and a formal dining room. The beautiful open kitchen features a breakfast bar, island, a gas range, double oven, and granite countertops, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The spacious master suite provides convenient access to the back patio. The basement includes 1b, 1b, rec area in the basement, that could potentially be converted into a mother-in-law suite. Situated on a corner lot, fully fenced, just over an acre, the property offers ample space for various activities and can accommodate recreational toys. With tasteful updates including fresh paint, new flooring, and upgraded hardware throughout the interior, the home provides a visually appealing and welcoming property including a detached shop with a 30-amp, and double gates at the back, as well as a garage equipped with a 220-amp for equipment needs. These features enhance the property's desirability.