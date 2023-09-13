Canyon Rim Paradise! Phenomenal views for miles, the beautiful Sawtooth mountains can be seen as well and Impeccable Canyon Rim views from the large patio and also from the 2nd story deck! There is a space for everyone in this home, from the game room with bar area, theater room with projector and screen, balcony with electric blinds on deck, open living area, large kitchen, hidden pantry in kitchen, double ovens, warming drawer, cooktop with pot filler, wall fridge and freezer, office area, a 2nd large pantry and plenty of storage throughout. Master, plus two other rooms have en-suite. The outdoor living is amazing and excellent for entertaining with a covered cabinet for a large screen TV, dual wood/gas fireplace, surrounded by fire troughs! Stunning landscaping with a waterfall, bubbling pots, lighted stairs, room for a hot tub, built in granite bar seating in the back, pergola and patios in the front! This beautiful Josh Ruf home has so much to offer and is a MUST SEE! (See Amenities list(D)