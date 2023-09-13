This property is breathtaking in so many ways! Located near the Snake River Canyon. Enjoy gorgeous sunrises and sunsets along with views of the canyon from the second story balconies. Walk into a formal entryway with a beautiful curved staircase and catwalk. The vaulted ceilings offer extraordinary natural light and a fantastic floor plan. Enjoy a chef's kitchen with high end appliances, an oversized granite island, built in desk area/hutch, oversized walk in pantry, stunning kitchen hood and a formal dining area. Invite your friends and family to join you in a cozy sitting area off of the kitchen that includes a wood burning fireplace. With a large formal living room and a large recreation room you will have no limit of spaces to entertain. The primary suite is located off of the pool area. Enjoy a gas fireplace, large bathroom on suite, jetted tub and large walk in shower. Second primary suite is located upstairs. Home includes 2 laundry rooms & a large 4 car garage. The luxurious pool area is a MUST SEE!