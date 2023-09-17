Canyon Rim Dream at a new price! Welcome to your new home perched on the edge of the awe-inspiring Snake River Canyon! This extensively updated home offers a seamless blend of contemporary elegance and timeless charm. With mature landscaping and modern updates including a newer roof and updated mechanical systems, your comfort and peace of mind are ensured. The newly remodeled kitchen provides the perfect space to prepare meals or sip your coffee while enjoying the breathtaking canyon views. Cozy up by the two wood-burning fireplaces on cooler evenings, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The crown jewel of this remarkable home is the newly added 1,000 sq ft Trex deck and rail system, offering unparalleled views that stretch as far as the eye can see. Picture yourself unwinding in the hot tub while surrounded by the serene beauty of the Snake River Canyon, experiencing outdoor living at its finest. Schedule a showing today and make this your dream home where natural splendor and modern luxury meet.