Welcome to a classic Tuscan with custom finishes! This stunning home has been recently updated respecting its roots while bringing it into the current era. Located in the Morning Sun subdivision on a sizable lot on over 1/3 of an acre. This home features 4 beds, 3.5 baths with new paint, new wide plank LVP, new carpet, updated theater room, new Polk Audio interior surround sound speakers. Enjoy a dry sauna, travertine tile, soaker tub, a transition room with extra pantry storage, & a butcher block island that makes this a chef's dream! Also features an office space with separate outside entrance, schedule a showing today!