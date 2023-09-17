Take a look of this beauty, Built by Better Homes Construction.This great looking home is Located in PRIME location, just minutes away from Canyon Rim in NW Twin Falls. Great looking curb appeal and entry features: LVP floors, a gas fireplace, premium Lighting. Quartz and granite countertops, with paint grade cabinets, an oversized island & top rated appliances, hidden pantry. The large master suite includes lots of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual bathroom vanities, walk-in shower & a soaking tub. Custom trim and tile work, beautiful mudroom, oversized 3 car garage, space for RV Parking on side of the house, fully fenced and landscaping yard. This home have hot water circulation pump, Pella windows, nice size back and side yard, full gutters, bonus room as a 5th bedroom or an office with full bathroom and closet, more homes available on that street, call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $699,000
