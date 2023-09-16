Are you in search of a blend between vintage charm and modern convenience? This home strikes the perfect balance! Plenty of room for entertaining inside and out with a stunning kitchen and a picturesque backyard that includes a garage/shop, various outbuildings, garden area and a truly stunning gazebo! Situated on nearly an acre of land in the heart of the town, this property boasts both character and practicality. The kitchen and master bath, and upstairs have been tastefully renovated. A one-of-a-kind home that stands apart in Twin Falls!