Country living in this vintage 2 story home inside the Twin Falls city limits. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home was renovated in 2022 including new insulation, sheetrock, interior paint, all new flooring, HVAC system, electric and plumbing. Large .69 acre lot with TF Canal irrigation water stock. Loads of potential for a detached shop or garage, RV parking, garden, or a place for the kids to play. Property includes 2 sheds, irrigation equipment, deck overlooking the yard accessed from the 2nd level of the home. Domestic water is provided by the city. Located close to schools, park and shopping. Seller is having the roof re-shingled!!!