Enjoy living in this very spacious vintage 1915 home that sits on a 1/3 Ac in the heart of Twin Falls with large mature trees and tons of shade all around the property. Home features 4 bedrooms & 2 bath with a large family/living room and another sitting room, all on main floor. Home was just freshly painted on the interior with new flooring through-out. (Some original hardwood) Tons of built-ins through-out the house. Home is move-in READY. Nice deck on backside of home for your peaceful evenings.