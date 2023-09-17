With 2 living room spaces and 4 bedrooms this home offers plenty of space for everyone! The cute exterior is only 1 of the many upgrades in this great tri-level home. Enjoy updated flooring, recess lighting and a wonderful kitchen with an open concept layout. The large living room offers great space and natural light. The flooring and paint on the lower level is less than a year old. Cozy up to the fireplace and enjoy a separate living area or flex space. With a large laundry room and a lower level bedroom you will love the separation in this layout. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs with original hardwood floors and large closets. The main bathroom offers a pro-marble shower surround and dual vanity. There is plenty of room for pets and play-sets in the large, fully fenced backyard. Come see this affordable home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are you in search of a blend between vintage charm and modern convenience? This home strikes the perfect balance! Plenty of room for entertain…
Discover your dream home in Twin Falls! This substantial 6,368 sqft single-family home offers 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, making it ideal fo…
This 4 bedroom 1 bath is waiting for its new owners! There is also a 2nd home on the property that just needs some TLC and offers the opportun…
Did someone say windows? Light pours into this home from almost every room, and this amazing property, is the kind you see in the movie that f…
SELLERS MOTIVATED!!!!!!! Welcome home to this exquisite property situated on a large corner lot! The yard has been professionally landscaped! …