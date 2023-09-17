With 2 living room spaces and 4 bedrooms this home offers plenty of space for everyone! The cute exterior is only 1 of the many upgrades in this great tri-level home. Enjoy updated flooring, recess lighting and a wonderful kitchen with an open concept layout. The large living room offers great space and natural light. The flooring and paint on the lower level is less than a year old. Cozy up to the fireplace and enjoy a separate living area or flex space. With a large laundry room and a lower level bedroom you will love the separation in this layout. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs with original hardwood floors and large closets. The main bathroom offers a pro-marble shower surround and dual vanity. There is plenty of room for pets and play-sets in the large, fully fenced backyard. Come see this affordable home today!