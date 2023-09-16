Beautifully renovated vintage charmer with modern styling and conveniences. Almost everything is new! - flooring, trim, doors, windows, plumbing, lighting, appliances - along with a stunning new kitchen and TWO brand new bathrooms. Check out the second-floor bedroom with the potential for a third bathroom. Stay comfortable season round with a newer central gas furnace and air conditioner. Protecting the exterior is a metal roof, metal siding, rain gutter system, and a brand-new front porch and railing. Corner lot has a fully fenced backyard and a huge 1152 sqft. powered garage/shop with street access - perfect for working on vehicles/hobbies with tons of work benches, cabinets, and a wood burning stove! Brand new water main in 2023. With just one owner prior to renovations, this one-of-a-kind property will not disappoint.