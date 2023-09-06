Did someone say windows? Light pours into this home from almost every room, and this amazing property, is the kind you see in the movie that features a beautiful outdoor wedding! This CANYON property has NO walking trail going through your yard it's completely private on just under 3 acres for you to enjoy, hangout on the deck, in the gazebo or sitting in the hot tub watching the sunset. Inside feels like you're at a luxury resort in the master bathroom and dressing area. Most all of the rooms enjoy the view. This house is just waiting for a new owner it has been completely repainted inside and a new suite was added above the garage that features a stunning bathroom that would make a fabulous Air B&B as it is separate from the rest of the house. Find yourself enjoying two balcony areas, a theater room, office and so much more. Call your favorite realtor for a private tour inside this gated community today as homes in this neighborhood rarely ever come up for sale.