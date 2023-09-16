This meticulously renovated gem is nestled in the heart of the much-desired Kimberly community. Offering a harmonious blend of modern upgrades and classic charm, this home is a must-see! Step inside and be captivated by the array of thoughtful enhancements. The home boasts new electrical and double-pane vinyl windows, enhancing energy efficiency. With new plumbing throughout, luxuriate in brand-new bathroom showers featuring stunning tile work and enjoy new vanities and toilets in every bathroom. The kitchen has been transformed with new cabinets and gorgeous quartz countertops that invite culinary creativity. New carpeting and durable LVP flooring grace the interior. The roof is less than 2 years old & provides peace of mind for years to come. The main floor has a master bedroom/en-suite bath. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs offer ample space for family, guests, or home offices. A main level laundry room adds to the home's practicality, making daily chores a breeze. This property is ready to welcome you home.