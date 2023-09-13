Open space, mountain views, nearby golf course - what more could you ask for in a piece of Idaho! Just a few miles south of Kimberly, this 1.37-acre lot is situated where the accessibility of town & the tranquility of the country blend perfectly. Pleasant Valley Golf Course is just down the road, and the South Hills are just beyond that where skiing, hiking, snowmobiling, & tons of hidden gems can be discovered. Bring your toys & animals - minimal CCRs! Planned home is full of luxury amenities & considerations: formal dining room, separate living & family rooms, LVP/tile/carpet flooring, island, gas fireplace, breakfast nook, walk-in master closet & kitchen pantry, generous front porch, giant back patio (accessible from both master bed & family rooms), heated tile floor in master bath, on-demand water heater, propane/electric hybrid home heating system, + beautiful finishes! (Property also listed as vacant Building Lot: #98845263)