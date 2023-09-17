Move In Ready with extreme Pride of Ownership in this beautiful home! It has had many updates, fresh paint inside and out, new luxury carpet, new LVP flooring, new fireplace and stone, even new door knobs on the interior! Wonderful new patio with new concrete in the front walkway and covered back porch! This home was a parade home when built and still has that parade wow factor. Great layout with a split plan, bonus room above the garage, large master with tray ceiling and walk in closet. Kitchen has an excellent layout with so much usable counter space as well as plenty of storage, including a pantry. The pristine yard is wonderful for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the serene surroundings perfect to watch the beautiful Idaho sunsets! This home is a must see and is so welcoming the second you enter the home